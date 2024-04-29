The Karnataka Police on Sunday booked Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna, a former state minister, for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, The Hindu reported.

This came after the Congress government in Karnataka on Saturday announced that a special investigation team will probe the case of “obscene videos” allegedly involving the Hassan MP.

More than 2,000 pen drives carrying videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency on Friday, The Indian Express reported.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is also the Janata Dal (Secular)’s Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan. HD Revanna is the party MLA from Holenarasipur. The Janata Dal (Secular) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

On Sunday, amid this controversy, the Holenarsipur Police registered a first information report based on a complaint by a woman, who worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

The complainant is a relative of HD Revanna’s wife, according to The Hindu.

The woman has accused the former minister of sexual harassment whenever Revanna’s wife was not at home. She also accused Prajwal Revanna of inappropriately touching women workers in the house.

The complainant also said that she recognised one of the women in the explicit videos, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, that are being circulated. The woman used to work at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family, The Hindu quoted her as saying.

The complainant said that she felt prompted to speak up against the HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna following the recent developments, reported The Indian Express.

“I have come out now after getting to know hundreds of women were exploited,” she told reporters. “It is hard to live in Hassan and take on the family.”

The two have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual assault), 509 (actions insulting the modesty of any woman) and section 506 (criminal intimidation). The first information report has been referred to the special investigation team that was formed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Revanna on Sunday, filed a complaint claiming that the videos being circulated were doctored and meant to “tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters”, NDTV reported.

Voting for 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is scheduled for May 7.