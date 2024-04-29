Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday on an unannounced visit, over a week after he deferred his visit to India, Reuters reported.

“Honoured to meet with [Chinese] Premier Li Qiang,” Musk said in a social media post. “We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days.”

In China, Musk is expected to discuss the rollout of the Full Self-Driving software for Tesla’s vehicles and permission to transfer data overseas, Reuters reported. Tesla is a United States-based electric vehicle manufacturer.

Since 2021, data collected by the Tesla cars in China has been stored in Shanghai as required by the country’s regulators. None of this data has been transferred to the United States.

Musk is now seeking approval to transfer this data abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, reported Reuters.

During his meeting with Musk, Li said that Tesla’s development in China could be seen as a successful example of the United States’ economic and trade cooperation in the Asian country, the news agency reported.

Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang.



We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days. pic.twitter.com/JCnv6MbZ6W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2024

Musk was expected to visit India on April 22 and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the trip. However, on April 20, Musk deferred the visit citing “very heavy Tesla obligations”.

“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” he had said in a social media post.

His planned visit had led to speculation that he could reveal plans about investments in India by Tesla and about Starlink, his satellite internet venture, offering services in the country.

Starlink is a network of satellites developed by Musk’s spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX. The company has applied for a licence to start satellite communication services in India, according to The Economic Times. The application is pending before the government.

Ahead of Musk’s planned visit, the Union finance ministry on April 16 notified amended rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act to allow up to 100% foreign direct investment in some space sector activities.