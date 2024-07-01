A Trinamool Congress functionary was on Sunday arrested for publicly assaulting a woman and man in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, The Indian Express reported.

The accused, Tajimul Islam, assaulted the man and woman as they allegedly had an extra-marital affair. The two were attacked in the Lakhipur gram panchayat area of Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra block on June 28.

A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday in which Islam, surrounded by a crowd of people, was seen beating the man and woman with a broom.

The video sparked criticism of the ruling Trinamool Congress by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist), who questioned how such summary punishments could be meted out.

The police arrested Islam and took him to the Islampur police station. The district police later said that efforts were made from some quarters to spread misinformation about the assault.

“The fact is, police promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady,” the police said, according to The Indian Express. “Suo motu case started by the police. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds.”

Opposition leaders have alleged that Islam used to organise kangaroo courts to settle a range of disputes, such as those related to property and extra-marital affairs. They alleged that the Trinamool Congress member, besides assaulting people, would also impose fines on them for alleged transgressions.

The BJP’s Uttar Dinajpur vice-president Surajit Sen told The Indian Express: “He is called JCB because he demolished his opposition…such is his terror among the common people… his way of justice came to the light this time because of the video. Other such courts he had held went unreported.”

JCB is the name of a company that manufactures construction and demolition equipment. The name is often used in India as a generic term for bulldozers.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar remarked that the assault was similar to “Taliban rule” and said that the administration and police were nowhere to be seen.

In a post on X, he said: “A summary trial and punishment by a local goon known as JCB under [the Trinamool Congress’] watch. This is bulldozer justice. [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s] rule is deeply concerning, reminiscent of kangaroo court practices.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim deplored the “summary trial and punishment” handed out by the Trinamool Congress member.

The Trinamool Congress, on its part, said it has zero tolerance for such acts, ANI reported.

“Trinamool as a party and government doesn't support the type of activities which have happened in Chopra,” party leader Shantanu Sen said. “Police have taken suo-moto notice and the main accused has been arrested. The victims have been given police security.”