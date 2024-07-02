A Delhi court on Tuesday granted custody parole for two hours to Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the jailed independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, to take oath on July 5 in Parliament, PTI reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of Delhi’s Patiala House Court issued the direction. The detailed order has not yet been made public.

A day earlier, the National Investigation Agency agreed before the court to allow Sheikh to take oath in Parliament. The agency, however, said that its consent was subject to certain conditions, including that Sheikh should not speak to the media.

Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has been in jail since August 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency. He is being held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Sheikh defeated National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by more than 2 lakh votes from Baramulla. He, however, could not take oath as an MP when his name was called out on June 25, the second day of the ongoing Parliament session, as he was in jail.