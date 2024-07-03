Three persons died on Tuesday as the flood situation in Assam worsened, affecting more than 11 lakh residents across 23 districts, PTI reported citing the state disaster management authority.

While two persons died in separate incidents in Tinsukia district, one individual drowned at Jonai in Dhemaji district.

This took the overall toll from the flood, landslides and storm-related incidents this season to 48.

Nearly 2,850 persons have been rescued from parts of Assam by the civil administration, the state disaster response force, the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force, the state disaster management body said.

More than 11,34,400 persons have been affected by the flooding in the districts of Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri, according to the report.

Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district with over 1.65 lakh persons affected by water logging. More than 1.47 lakh persons have been affected in Darrang and 1.07 lakh in Golaghat.

Nearly 490 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up in 21 districts, providing shelter to 2.86 lakh persons.

The flooding has submerged at least 2,200 villages and destroyed embankments, roads and bridges, among other infrastructure, the authority said. More than 42,400 hectares of cropland has been damaged, and 8.32 lakh domestic animals and poultry has been affected.

On Tuesday, while Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri, the Barak river was flowing above the danger mark at BP Ghat, PTI reported.

This is the third wave of flooding in the state in less than two months. In May, Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on May 26, had also led to floods in Assam.

In the second half of June, Assam received incessant rainfall for over a week, leading to flooding in several parts of the state. A total of 1.7 lakh residents were affected.