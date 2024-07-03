The Bihar government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Patna High Court’s judgement striking down amendments made by the state legislature in November to increase caste-based reservations in education and government jobs from 50% to 65%, Bar and Bench reported.

The state government has challenged the High Court’s June 20 verdict that came on a batch of petitions contending that the amendment violated the principle of equal opportunity for citizens.

In November, the Bihar legislature passed a bill to raise the quota slabs. The bill aimed to increase the reservations for Scheduled Castes to 20%, up from 16%. The quota for Scheduled Tribes was to be doubled from 1% to 2%.

It also raised the reservations for the Other Backward Classes to 15% from 12% and for the Extremely Backward Classes to 25% from 18%. Combined with another 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, the total quota limit in the state would have increased to 75%.

Rakesh Kumar, one of the petitioners in the High Court, had argued that it was not prudent on the part of the Bihar government to raise the quota limit when the Supreme Court had quashed similar decisions in the past.

The Supreme Court had in 1992 put in place a 50% limit on caste-based reservations.

On June 20, a High Court bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Harish Kumar said that the bill was “infringing upon the right to equality”.

The bill to raise the quota in Bihar was passed after the state government released the findings of its caste survey on October 2. The state government at the time comprised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, among other parties.