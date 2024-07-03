Maharashtra has recorded eight new cases of the Zika virus, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

“We have received 106 samples from across the country,” National Institute of Virology Director Naveen Kumar told the newspaper. “So far [in Maharashtra], six have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune while one each has been identified from Ahmednagar and Kolhapur,” he said.

Kumar urged citizens, particularly in Pune, not to panic.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes species of mosquito , which bite during the day, according to the World Health Organization. Symptoms of infection include fever, rashes, headache and joint pain. The virus can also be transmitted sexually.

While infection by the Zika virus is non-fatal, it is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) in babies born to women who contract the disease when pregnant.

The National Institute of Virology has the capability to test the viral genome and the Zika virus antibodies, Gajanan Sapkal, scientist-in-charge of the institute’s diagnostic virology group, told The Indian Express.

“So far, two samples have been sequenced,” he said. “Presently the Zika virus in Pune belongs to the Asian lineage.”

There are two Zika virus lineages: the African lineage and the Asian lineage. “Of the two lineages, the African Zika virus is seldom associated with cases of human infection outside the African subcontinent,” Sapkal told The Times of India.

In Pune, the municipal corporation on Tuesday surveyed 6,087 homes and 14,314 persons in the Kothrud locality, The Indian Express reported.

Rajesh Dighe, the assistant chief medical officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, said that mosquito breeding sites were detected in 200 homes. “We have stepped up indoor and outdoor fogging activities in the areas where Zika cases have been identified,” he added.

“Citizens must empty water containers that are not properly covered and ensure that they protect themselves with the use of mosquito-repellent creams,” he urged.

Health ministry asks states to screen pregnant women

On Wednesday, the Union health ministry issued an advisory asking all states to remain vigilant in light of the Zika virus cases in Maharashtra.

The ministry urged states to screen pregnant women for the infection and monitor the growth of foetuses of expecting mothers who have tested positive for the virus.

“States were also instructed to advise health facilities/hospitals to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito free,” the advisory said.