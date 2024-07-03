A judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge will be conducted into the Hathras stampede that killed at least 121 persons on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said on Wednesday.

“We will ensure that all those who are responsible are punished,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said at a press conference. “A standard operating procedure will also be prepared to prevent such tragedies from occurring in future.”

The stampede took place during a satsang, or a religious gathering, held by a religious preacher named Narayan Saakar Hari, popularly known as Bhole Baba, at the Fulrai village in the Sikandrarau tehsil of Hathras.

A crowd of about 2.5 lakh persons from several districts and nearby states had gathered, according to the first information report.

The police have booked the organisers of the religious event. However, the first information does not name Hari, who is currently said to be missing.

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism of the state administration after the stampede, Adityanath said that it was in the nature of some people to be brazen even after wrongdoing.

“Everyone knows with whom the gentleman’s [Hari] photos are and with whom he has political connections,” Adityanath said, without naming the politician. “…Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be held accountable for this.”

On Wednesday, Adityanath said that the Centre and the state government together are giving Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

The state will also provide education to the children of those who died in the accident under the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Balseva Yojana, he said.