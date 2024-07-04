Eight persons lost their lives in Assam in rain-related incidents on Wednesday, while five others died in Nagaland in the past week amid the continuing spell of extreme weather in the North East, reports said.

The most recent deaths in Assam, of a woman and a child, took the overall toll from floods, landslides and storm-related incidents in the state this year to 56, reported PTI.

The floods have affected 16.25 lakh persons across 29 flood-hit districts in Assam, while 25,744 persons have been shifted to 181 relief camps, the state disaster management body said.

The authorities have sounded an alert in Kamrup [Metro] district with the Brahmaputra, Digaru and Kollong rivers breaching their banks and leaving vast tracts of land inundated.

The waters have also submerged nine anti-poaching camps in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

In Nagaland, the authorities said that two boys from Kejok village in Tuensang district were swept away by floods at Ayong nullah on June 28, reported PTI.

On June 29, a youth was swept away in the Dzuvuru stream in Kohima and his body could not be retrieved.

On Monday, two persons drowned in separate incidents in Tseminyu and Noklak districts.

The floods have damaged houses, roads, bridges and paddy fields, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority said in a press release on Wednesday.

Landslides and damage to public infrastructure were also reported from several areas in Kiphire district, prompting the evacuation of several families, the release said.

All the rivers in Manipur are flowing above their flood marks, reported India Today, quoting the state’s Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai.

Newmai said that 2,000 people have been evacuated so far in view of the rising water levels in the rivers in Imphal.

Newmai said that while no casualties have been reported in the valley districts of the state, two persons had died in the hill districts: one in a landslide and the other by drowning.