India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to resolve at the earliest the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

Border tensions between India and China have increased since June 2020 when a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. It had led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. Beijing had said that the clash left four of its soldiers dead.

There were tensions across multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control. Following this, both the countries had stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

On Thursday, Jaishankar said that the two countries have agreed to “redouble efforts [for resolution of remaining issues in border areas] through diplomatic and military channels to that end”.

Since the Galwan clashes, China and India have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the border standoff. The latest talks were held in February when both countries agreed to maintain “peace and tranquillity” along the Line of Actual Control.

“Respecting the LAC [Line of Actual Control] and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential,” Jaishankar reiterated in a social media post on Thursday. “The three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest – will guide our bilateral ties.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Thursday that the two leaders had “in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution” to the standoff. “The two ministers agreed that the prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side,” said the ministry.

The leaders agreed to step up meetings of the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining concerns at the earliest.

The two sides also agreed that the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs should hold an early meeting, the ministry’s statement said.

The mechanism was set up through an agreement between India and China in January 2012 for improved information exchange on border-related matters.

The ministry said that Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments in the past.

“The Line of Actual Control must be respected and peace and tranquillity in the border areas always enforced,” it added.