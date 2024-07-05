West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday summoned a special session amidst an impasse over the swearing-in of two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, reported PTI.

Banerjee said that the functioning of the House is not solely dependent on the governor.

The two legislators are: Sayantika Banerjee, who won from Baranagar, and Reyat Hossain Sarkar who won from Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in the bye-elections on June 5. They are yet to assume their roles as elected representatives due to the pending swearing-in process.

On Thursday, Biman Banerjee said that the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly is meeting on Friday to decide the tenure of the session.

“If someone thinks that we are helpless, then he or she is wrong,” he said, reported PTI. “The Assembly is not helpless, and everything is not in the hands of the governor. You can’t just force everything down our throats; there are rules, regulations, and constitutional norms. All of us have to abide by them.”

Hours after the Assembly speaker summoned a special session on Friday, Governor CV Ananda Bose authorised Deputy Speaker Asish Banerje to administer the oath to the newly elected legislators on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

Bose had invited the two MLAs to take oath at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The two MLAs, however, did not accept his invitation and have been staging a sit-in at the West Bengal Assembly premises for the last six days, demanding that they be administered the oath of office in the House.

The MLAs contend that according to the convention, the governor should assign either the speaker of the House or the deputy speaker to administer the oath to legislators who win bye-elections.

The speaker, who had earlier sought intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to clear the impasse, accused the governor of turning the matter into an ego battle. “This matter should be resolved so that the MLAs can take the oath,” he said.