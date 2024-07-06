The National Commission for Women on Friday filed a police complaint against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks against its chairperson Rekha Sharma.

On Thursday, the Opposition MP commented on a video posted on X showing the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma visiting the site of a stampede in Hathras. An assistant was holding an umbrella over Sharma while it rained.

Journalist Nidhi Razdan reacted to the video on X asking: “Why can’t she carry her own umbrella?”

Replying to Razdan’s post, Moitra commented: “She’s too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas.”

The National Commission for Women comes under the purview of the Union government which is led by the National Democratic Alliance.

On Friday, the National Commission for Women stated: “These [Moitra’s] remarks violate women's dignity and attract Section 79 [word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women] of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.”

The commission has also sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police within three days.

The statutory body also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemning Moitra’s remarks, saying that it is “unbecoming” of her stature.

The National Commission for Women has urged the speaker of the Lok Sabha to look into the matter and take appropriate action against Moitra. “These crude remarks are not only outrageous but also a severe violation of a woman’s right to dignity,” the National Commission for Women said.

Moitra reacted to the commission’s allegations on Friday.

“Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders,” the Opposition leader said in a post on X. “Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella.”