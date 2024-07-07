Four militants and two soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district since Saturday, reported The Hindu.

“Security forces had received information about the movement of militants,” the newspaper quoted Inspector General of Police VK Birdi as saying on Saturday night. “A target house was cordoned off when the hiding militants opened fire in Chinnigam in Kulgam’s Frisal area,” he said.

One of the slain militants is reportedly a “top commander” of the Hizbul Mujahideen, The Hindu reported quoting unidentified officials.

Birdi said that four bodies were spotted at the site of the operation in Frisal Chinnigam. The final number of militants killed would be shared later, he said.

The violence was underway on Sunday morning.

One soldier reportedly died in combat in Frisal Chinnigam and another was injured.

#Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 6, 2024

A gunfight had earlier broken out in Kulgam’s Modergam area on Saturday morning, Birdi confirmed.

“We have cases of critical injuries,” he said to The Hindu. “We have fatality on our side.”

One soldier died in combat in Modergam, reported The Indian Express, quoting unidentified officials.

Birdi clarified that “the encounter sites were in the interiors of Kulgam and were away from the national [Jammu-Srinagar] highway”.