Heavy rains on Monday waterlogged several low-lying areas in Mumbai, disrupting traffic and suburban train services in the city, reported The Hindu.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city’s base weather station in Santacruz received 300 millimetres of rain in six hours, between 1 am and 7 am.

“In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai [BMC area],” the civic authority said.

Around 50 flights were cancelled by various airlines due to the heavy rains, The Hindu reported.

Local trains were delayed by ten minutes between Matunga Road and Dadar on the Western Railways due to waterlogging on the tracks. At least five trains were cancelled, reported the Hindustan Times.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday. A 4.40 metre high tide in the sea is expected at 1:57 pm, the civic authority said.

Date: 08.07.2024



⛈ The centres that recorded the highest rainfall in 6 hours from 1 am to 7 am are as follows: (in millimeters)



City:

Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School- 220.2; Sewari Koliwada Municipal School- 185.8; Rawali Camp- 176.3; Dharavi Kala Killa Municipal School-… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

The India Meteorological Department also issued an Observed Flash Flood Threat till 5.30 pm on Monday.

It observed a “low to moderate flash flood threat” during last six hours for the Konkan and Goa, Suburban Mumbai and Mumbai City meteorological sub-divisions.

Water logging also disrupted traffic on the city’s south-bound elevated airport road, King’s Circle, Matunga, Kurla depot, Dadar TT, Hindmata junction, Ram Nagar Subway (Vakola), Andheri Subway at SV Road, and Sakkar Chowk in Wadala, reported the Hindustan Times.