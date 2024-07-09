At least 38 persons, including four children, were killed and 190 others injured as Russia launched attacks on cities across Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Search and rescue operations continued throughout the night and into Tuesday after Russia bombarded the capital Kyiv, as well as Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, reported CNN.

A children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, was partially damaged in Kyiv on Monday.

“Russian missile struck the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients,” Zelensky said in another post on X. “Many were buried under the rubble.”

All patients from Okhmatdyt have been transferred to other medical institutions, the Ukrainian president said.

The attacks came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Moscow.

Commenting on Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said: “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.”

The country’s emergency service said that two floors of the hospital were demolished, reported CNN, adding that the health minister, Viktor Liashko, said its intensive care units, oncology departments and surgery units had been damaged.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Joe Biden is set to host a three-day meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from Tuesday, reported AP. The organisation is an intergovernmental military alliance of 30 European and two North American countries.

The meeting will focus on ways to reassure the Ukrainians of continued military support amid a continued Russian offensive.

