The flood situation in Assam has improved marginally with the number of affected persons in 27 districts dropping to around 18.80 lakh, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

On Monday, over 22.74 lakh persons were reeling under flood waters in 28 districts.

With six deaths reported on Monday, the toll in this year’s floods, landslides and storms in the state rose to 85.

Dhubri is the worst-hit district, with nearly 4.75 lakh residents still affected by the floods, officials said.

The Brahmaputra river is currently flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri.

The state administration has set up 543 camps and relief distribution centres in 25 districts, providing care to 3.45 lakh displaced persons.

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, are continuing to carry out rescue operations in the affected areas.

Damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges, has been reported from different parts of the state, according to the officials.

This is the third wave of flooding in the state in less than two months. In May, Cyclone Remal , which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on May 26, had also led to floods in Assam.