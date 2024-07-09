The Gujarat Police has registered a first information report against a person for sharing a deepfake video of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the state’s home minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday.

Deepfakes are techniques to manipulate audio and video content with the help of artificial intelligence software to show people saying or doing things that they never said or did. The content is made to appear as realistic as possible and is often used with malicious intent.

The account on social media platform X where the video was posted identified the person, who was booked, as Chirag Patel. The video appeared to have been manipulated using artificial intelligence technology, to show Sitharaman purportedly speaking with reporters about the Union government halting the monthly press releases on Goods and Services Tax collections.

The original video was of a content creator named Garima who posts satirical videos.

On Tuesday, Sanghavi said on social media: “This deceptive act of spreading deep fake videos to mislead citizens is abhorrent.”

“Let’s not fall prey to such manipulative tactics and prioritise truth and accountability in our digital spaces,” said the Gujarat minister. “Together, we can combat misinformation and safeguard the trust of the public.”

This was the latest in a string of similar deepfake videos in India such as that of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy endorsing a mobile trading application, and that of journalist Ravish Kumar promoting a purported medicine for diabetes.