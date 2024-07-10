The use of terms like “jihadis”, “Rohingyas” and “Bangladeshis” is not disparaging towards Muslims living in India, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, reported Live Law.

The police were justifying their reasons for refusing to file a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nitesh Rane, T Raja and Geeta Jain under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly outraging religious sentiments with speeches they made in January.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shyam Chandak was hearing a batch of petitions seeking action against the Hindutva party leaders for propagating hate speech against Muslims during public addresses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Malwani areas, and Mira-Bhayandar’s Kashimira locality, in January.

The petitioners highlighted parts of a speech that Rane had made in Ghatkopar, in which he used words like “Rohingyas”, “Bangladeshis” and “jihadis”, among other derogatory expressions, against the Muslim community.

Rohingyas are a Muslim-majority ethnic group from Myanmar. The Rohingya are the victims of a state-sponsored ethnic-cleansing campaign in their home country. Several thousands of them have fled to India and Bangladesh to escape death and violence.

The speeches were made against the backdrop of communal violence in Mira Road near Mumbai.

When the matter reached the High Court, the commissioners of police for Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar were directed to review videos of the speeches. After this, first information reports were registered against Rane and another BJP leader, Geeta Jain, in March.

However, they were not booked for outraging religious sentiments under the Indian Penal Code section 295A.

The police said that Rane’s speech was not targeted at the Muslim community and therefore did not fall under the purview of section 295A.

On Tuesday, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar argued that Rane’s comments were only directed at Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas who are in India illegally.

“The entire statement is against the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis,” the police said. “The provision in question is for outraging sentiments of Indians and admittedly the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are not from India and they have entered our jurisdiction illegally and that is an admitted position.”

The court disposed of the matter on Tuesday, noting that most of the requests made by the petitioners had been fulfilled.

“A conscious statement is made by the highest officers of the police departments in Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar not to invoke section 295A,” the bench said, reported the Hindustan Times. “We accept the statement. Leave is granted to the petitioners to seek for invocation of section 295A at the appropriate stage [framing of charges] before an appropriate forum.”