Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Wednesday removed Rajesh Shah, the father of 24-year-old Mihir Shah who allegedly crashed his BMW car into a two-wheeler and killed a woman, from his party post.

Rajesh Shah was Shinde Sena’s deputy leader for Palghar district.

The crash took place in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mihir Shah, who is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the accident, was arrested on Tuesday. His mother and sister have also been detained for allegedly helping him evade arrest for two days.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested Rajesh Shah on the day of the crash for allegedly failing to cooperate with the investigation. He had allegedly asked his son to flee from the site and instructed the family driver, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, to take the wheel.

Bidawat was also arrested on Sunday and was remanded to police custody for a day on Monday.

The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence, among others charges, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mihir Shah, Rajesh Shah and Bidawat. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were also invoked.

A Mumbai court granted bail to Rajesh Shah on Monday.

The victim of the crash, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, was a resident of Worli Koliwada. After the crash, she was dragged on the bonnet of the car for nearly two km, according to The Indian Express.

Her husband Pradeep Nakhava, who also sustained injuries, was riding the bike when the crash took place. Kaveri Nakhava was riding pillion.

Mihir Shah sent to police custody

On Wednesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) SP Bhosale remanded Mihir Shah to police custody till July 16, reported PTI.

The police told the court during the hearing that Mihir Shah had committed a “cruel, heartless crime”. They also said that the number plate of the car involved in the accident was missing.

They demanded maximum custody of Mihir Shah to investigate who helped him escape.

