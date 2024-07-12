The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case, Live Law reported.

Kejriwal will, however, remain in jail as he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the same case on June 25.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s petition questioning his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate to a larger bench.

“We direct that Arvind Kejriwal be released on interim bail in connection with the case on same terms and conditions imposed by order dated May 10,” the bench said, according to Live Law.

The Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. It had then directed him not to visit the chief minister’s office or the Delhi secretariat, and not to sign any official files unless his signature is needed for them to be cleared by the lieutenant governor.

Kejriwal surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on June 2 after his interim bail period ended.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.