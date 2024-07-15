Overconfidence hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party’s hopes in the recent Lok Sabha election, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday, PTI reported.

The chief minister, during a BJP state working committee meeting, said that the party had maintained “constant pressure” on the Opposition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Adityanath, this helped the BJP achieve success in the state during the general and Assembly elections since 2014.

“The BJP managed to secure a similar percentage of votes in 2024 as in previous elections,” he said, The Hindu reported. “However, the shifting of votes and overconfidence hurt our expectations. As a result, the Opposition, which was decimated in the previous elections, is able to do chest-thumping today.”

His remarks came a day after the Congress won four out of 13 Assembly seats in seven states where bye-elections were held. The BJP , on the other hand, won two seats. The Election Commission is yet to set a date for the Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

These were the first polls to be held after the 2024 Lok Sabha election where the BJP won 240 seats, a significant dip from its tally of 303 seats in 2019. As it fell short of the majority mark of 272 seats, it had to depend on its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance – primarily the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (United) – to form the government.

Adityanath on Sunday said that the BJP did not have to “go on the backfoot” as it had done good work, PTI reported.

He also criticised the Opposition for dividing society along caste lines ahead of the general elections, according to The Hindu. “Opposition parties and foreigners successfully used social media to conspire against us,” he said. “The BJP workers must monitor social media, counter rumours immediately, and highlight the party’s respect for scheduled caste leaders.”