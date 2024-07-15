Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in anti-infiltration operation in Kupwara
Weapons and ‘other war-like stores’ were recovered from the site, the Army said.
Three militants were killed on Sunday in an anti-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, said the Indian Army.
Weapons and “other war-like stores” were recovered from the site, the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X. The operation is still underway, it added.
This comes days after four Army personnel were killed and six others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. On July 8, militants threw a grenade and fired at Army vehicles that were patrolling the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar.
A day earlier, one soldier was injured after an Army camp in the Rajouri district was attacked by militants. In Kulgam district, six militants and two soldiers were also killed in two separate gunfights between July 6 and July 7.