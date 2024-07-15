Three militants were killed on Sunday in an anti-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, said the Indian Army.

Weapons and “other war-like stores” were recovered from the site, the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X. The operation is still underway, it added.

OP DHANUSH II, KERAN #Kupwara



03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores.

The operation is continuing #Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 14, 2024

This comes days after four Army personnel were killed and six others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. On July 8, militants threw a grenade and fired at Army vehicles that were patrolling the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar.