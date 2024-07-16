The Congress said on Tuesday that it is boycotting journalist Rahul Kanwal’s television show on India Today channel after he allowed “obnoxious remarks” by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya about the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi “go unchallenged”.

Malviya had said on the show: “Before the Congress claims that their own leaders [Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi] got assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for the political decisions that they took.”

Kanwal’s X account on Monday posted a snippet of Malviya’s comment, which had not been taken down as of 6.10 pm on Tuesday.

“There have been very unpopular incidents that have happened with both Indira [Gandhi] and Rajiv [Gandhi],” Malviya said. “We condemn that. But the progeny of the Gandhis [Rahul Gandhi] today is actually wishing death and assault on Prime Minister Modi.”

The comments were made in light of the assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump on Sunday.

“The obnoxious remarks made by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya belittling the martyrdom of former Prime Ministers of India and other great leaders, were allowed to go unchallenged by @rahulkanwal [Kanwal] on his show televised on July 15,” said Pawan Khera, the chief of Congress’ publicity department.

Khera said that his party’s spokesperson on the show was “not allowed to complete her counter and was interjected” by Kanwal.

“To add to that, the anchor himself tweeted and amplified the same remarks from his Twitter [now X] handle,” Khera said on social media. “On being pointed out, the anchor said his producer had tweeted it.”

Khera claimed to have asked Kanwal about why the post had not been deleted.

“Having waited the entire day, we realise the anchor does not intend to delete or distance himself and the channel from the comment,” the Congress leader said. “Clearly, some people have still not understood the meaning of June 4, 2024 [when Lok Sabha election results were announced].”

The BJP fell short of the majority in the Lok Sabha elections and had to depend on its allies to form the Union government. The INDIA bloc has repeatedly hailed the outcome as a mandate against the BJP and its leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khera had asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed Malviya’s views. “According to this BJP motormouth, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Sardar Beant Singh and the entire Congress leadership of Chhattisgarh deserved to be assassinated for the political decisions they took,” Khera said.

According to this BJP motormouth, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Sardar Beant Singh and the entire Congress leadership of Chattisgarh deserved to be assassinated for the political decisions they took. Does the @PMOIndia endorse this view of his spokesperson?

Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram condemned Malviya’s comment.

“Malaviya’s statement [as reported by Rahul Kanwal] seems to justify political assassinations ,” Chidambaram said. “What did Mr Malaviya mean when he said that ‘Congress leaders were assassinated for the political decisions they took?’”

“The assassinations of Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi were by terrorists or those influenced by terrorist ideas,” Chidambaram said. “Whether a political decision is right or wrong has to be decided and repudiated in political forums. Assassination is not the answer to a political decision that the assassin may consider ‘politically wrong’.”