Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have directed dhabas, food stalls and hotels along the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners and operators, Quint Hindi reported on Saturday.

Local media quoted Abhishek Singh, Muzaffarnagar’s senior superintendent of police, as saying that the decision was taken to “avoid confusion” among devotees who will travel on the route.

“[The decision was taken] so that no allegations and counter-allegations are made and no law and order situation arises later,” Singh was quoted as saying.

दिल्ली से हरिद्वार के बीच कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर पड़ने वाले होटल-ढाबा और रेहड़ी संचालकों ने अपने नाम के बोर्ड लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। शुरुआत मुजफ्फरनगर से हो गई है।



दरअसल, स्वामी यशवीर महाराज ने कहा था कि बड़ी संख्या में मुस्लिम लोग अपनी पहचान छिपाकर हिन्दू नाम से होटल-ढाबे चला… pic.twitter.com/KoAjNr82yS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 17, 2024

During the annual pilgrimage, devotees of the Hindu deity Shiva collect water from the Ganga near Haridwar and carry it back to their home states to offer at temples.

The devotees, called Kanwariyas, travel hundreds of kms on foot from their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to Uttarakhand and back.

This year’s Kanwar Yatra will start on July 22 and conclude on August 2.

During this time, the name of the eatery’s owner must be written clearly with the establishment’s name, or on a different display board, Quint Hindi quoted Muzaffarnagar’s City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap as saying.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who attended a meeting related to the arrangements for the pilgrimage, was quoted by Quint Hindi as having directed the police earlier this month to ensure that no Muslim owner names their hotel or dhaba after Hindu deities.

However, IANS quoted Aggarwal as having instructed the district administration to get names written outside hotels and dhabas owned by Muslims on the yatra route. This was to avoid confusion among Kanwariyas about these eateries serving only vegetarian food, he was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera urged “all right-thinking people and the media” to rise against “this state-sponsored bigotry”.

In a social media post, Khera said: “We cannot allow the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] to push the country back into dark ages.”

The BJP has been in power in Uttar Pradesh since March 2017.