The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested four undergraduate students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna in connection with the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test paper leak case, reported ANI.

The four students were allegedly involved in solving papers for one of the main accused, Pankaj Singh.

Singh was arrested by the central agency on July 16 from Patna. He was charged with stealing the question paper from a trunk belonging to the National Testing Agency in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, reported The Hindu.

The arrested students, identified as Karan Jain, Kumar Sani, Rahul Anand and Chandan Singh, have been remanded to four days' custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test, for admission to undergraduate medical colleges, surfaced after the results of the examination were declared on June 4.

The examination was conducted on May 5.

So far, 34 persons have been arrested by the Bihar Police, Economic Offences Unit and the Central Bureau of Investigation in the paper leak case.

On July 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested another key suspect , Rakesh Ranjan, from Jharkhand, who allegedly operated a racket involved in leaking question papers.

Earlier, the central agency had apprehended the principal and vice-principal of a school in Hazaribagh. Additionally, it detained two individuals and a journalist from a Hindi newspaper, Jamaluddin, who allegedly assisted them during the examination.

On June 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested two men, Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar, from Patna in connection with the same case. Prakash had reportedly arranged a vacant school where approximately 25 candidates received and memorised the leaked papers.