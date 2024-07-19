The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said it will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections slated for later this year.

The party’s National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that the outfit was fully prepared to contest all Assembly seats, adding that the people of the state now want change.

“The only person capable of bringing about this change is Arvind Kejriwal, who is the son of Haryana and has done good work in Delhi and Punjab,” he told ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also said at a press conference: “The people of Haryana gave a chance to all political parties – not just the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, but also regional parties. But all of them looted Haryana, and so, the people want change.”

The tenure of the current Haryana Assembly is scheduled to end on November 3.

Earlier this month, the Congress had said that there was no scope for the party to ally with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Haryana state elections.

The two parties had contested the Lok Sabha election in Haryana in an alliance, even though they contested against each other in neighbouring Punjab.

The Congress won five out of the nine Lok Sabha seats that it contested in Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party contested the Kurukshetra seat but lost to the BJP.