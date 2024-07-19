A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights and banking, among other services, around the world on Friday.

The blue screen of death, or BSoD error screens, were seen on Windows workstations across the globe.

Stay updated Sign up for our daily newsletter Click here

A faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike had caused the glitch in computers, and offline servers, forcing them into a recovery boot loop so machines cannot start properly, reported The Verge.

CrowdStrike acknowledged the problem in a support note to its customers. “We have widespread reports of blue screen of death on Windows hosts, occurring on multiple sensor versions,” it said.

It said that it has identified the issue and reverted the faulty update, but that has not helped machines that have already been impacted, The Verge reported.

Several airlines in India, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, reported that their systems across the network had been impacted by the outage.

No electronic terminals were available for check-in at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport , the BBC reported. Passengers were being given blank boarding cards and asked to fill the information manually. Information on baggage tags was also being added manually.

However, India’s largest securities markets, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange said that its operations had not been impacted .

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union electronics and information technology minister, said that the government was in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage.

“The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue,” Vaishnaw said in a social media post. “CERT [Computer Emergency Response Team] is issuing a technical advisory. NIC [National Informatics Centre] network is not affected.”

Hand-written boarding passes are being given to passengers. After Microsoft's technical problem, passengers are being given hand-written boarding passes. An X user shared its picture on the social media platform. #DelhiAirport #Microsoft #cyberattack #crowdstrick #Windows11 pic.twitter.com/OkZOt3E5Sf — Rituraj Vaishnav (@RiturajVai15435) July 19, 2024

World’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, the American Airlines, told BBC that no flights are being allowed to take off, and that it is in contact with all flights that are currently in the air.

Australia’s Melbourne airport informed its customers that it was “experiencing a global technology issue which is impacting check-in procedures for some airlines”. It advised passengers to allow extra time to check-in.

European airline company RyanAir said that there are “potential disruptions across the network due to a global third party system outage.”

If you're due to travel today and have not already checked-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this Global 3rd party IT outage. — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2024

In the United Kingdom, Sky News was unable to broadcast its morning news bulletins for hours on Friday due to the outage. The broadcaster issued a message apologising for “the interruption to this broadcast.”

Rail companies in England were also experiencing widespread technical problems and had warned of delays. Health services in Germany and England have also been disrupted leading to only emergency services being offered in parts of the countries affected by the outage, reported the BBC.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.