Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian territories violates international law and must end “as rapidly as possible”, the International Court of Justice ruled on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The United Nations court was referring to Israeli settlements in the West Bank region and East Jerusalem. Israeli settlements in the West Bank began after the Six-Day War in 1967.

The ruling by the court is a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israeli occupation of lands in the Palestinian territory. The case stems from a request made by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 for an advisory opinion on the matter.

On Friday, the panel of 15 judges from around the world said that “the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention”.

The Fourth Geneva Convention deals with protection of civilians in a conflict zone. Article 49 of the convention pertains to deportations, transfers and evacuations.

The International Court of Justice also said that the use of natural resources was “inconsistent” with Israel’s obligations under international law as an occupying power, The Guardian reported.

The ruling came amid Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave began on October 7 after Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.

Over the past nine months, Israel has carried out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 38,000 persons , including over 15,000 children.

More than 500 persons have been killed in the West Bank region of Palestine during this period, according to Al Jazeera.

In a separate case, the United Nations court is also considering a claim by South Africa that Tel Aviv’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Israel has rejected the claim.

In January, the United Nations court had said in an interim order that Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. However, it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

In March, the court ordered Israel to ensure that food supplies are delivered without delay to people in Gaza. It also told Tel Aviv to ensure that basic services and humanitarian assistance – including electricity, fuel and shelter – are provided.

The order was legally binding on Israel, but the international court does not have a mechanism to enforce the directions.