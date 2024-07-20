The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Y Bharath Shetty in a case related to his allegedly provocative speech against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Justice Krishna S Dixit posted the matter for hearing after four weeks and directed that all proceedings be stayed till then.

A first information report was registered against the legislator from Mangluru on July 9, reported the Hindustan Times. This came after Shetty had allegedly said that Gandhi should be slapped for displaying a photo of Hindu deity Shiva in Parliament and labelling Hindus as violent.

On July 1, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had alleged that BJP leaders claim to be Hindus, but only talk of violence and hatred. During his speech, he held up images of Shiva, Guru Nanak and Jesus Christ, and said that all religions speak about fearlessness and non-violence.

Shetty was booked for making false statements to incite others and for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint filed by Mangaluru City Corporation councillor Anil Kumar.

On July 11, a court in Bengaluru had granted anticipatory bail to Shetty in the case, reported Bar and Bench. Following this, the BJP MLA had also moved the High Court seeking that the case against him be quashed.