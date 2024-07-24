At least 18 persons were killed after a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport on Wednesday, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The aircraft had 19 persons onboard, all employees of the airline. It was bound for Pokhara city for maintenance, Nepal Police said.

The remaining one person was injured and taken to hospital, the civil aviation authority said.

The aircraft crashed at 11 am during take-off from the Tribhuvan International Airport in the country’s capital, reported The Kathmandu Post.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.