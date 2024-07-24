A Delhi court on July 19 summoned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in connection with a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

Nakhua, a spokesperson for the BJP’s Mumbai unit, filed a complaint against Rathee after the YouTuber called him a “violent and abusive” troll in one of his videos.

The allegedly defamatory comment was made in Rathee’s video titled “My Reply to Godi Youtubers, Elvish Yadav” that was uploaded to his YouTube channel on July 7.

“That the Defendant No.1 [Rathee], who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the Plaintiff [Nakhua],” the plea alleged. “The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the Plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities.”

Nakhua accused Rathee of making allegations without any rhyme or reason. The BJP leader also alleged that the YouTuber has the tendency to hurt his reputation, according to Bar and Bench.

“That through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch the Plaintiff’s integrity and reputation is apparent, as baseless accusations and malicious connections are artfully insinuated,” the plea said. “The primary creator of this video that is Plaintiff seek not only to cast doubt on the Plaintiff’s character but also to tarnish his hard-earned standing in society, has planted seeds of suspicion and mistrust that can have far-reaching consequences.”

Also read: Does Dhruv Rathee’s popularity worry the BJP?