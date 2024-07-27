At least 633 Indian students have died in 41 countries in the past five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said in Parliament on Friday.

In response to a question by Kerala MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Canada reported the highest 172 deaths of Indian students. This was followed by the United States, which saw 108 deaths, the United Kingdom at 58, Australia at 57, Russia at 37 and Germany at 24.

One of the Indian students also died in Pakistan, according to data provided by the Centre.

Out of the total, 19 deaths in the past five years occurred due to violence. Canada reported the highest number of deaths due to violence at nine, followed by the United States at six and one each in Australia, China, the UK and Kyrgyzstan.

The Centre also said that 13.35 lakh Indian students are pursuing higher education across 101 countries as of January 1.

The highest number of students, at 4.27 lakh, are studying in Canada followed by 3.37 lakh in the US, 1.85 lakh in the UK, 1.22 lakh in Australia, 42,997 in Germany, 25,000 in UAE and 24,940 in Russia.

“Indian Missions/Posts abroad maintain regular contacts with Indian students enrolled in Universities abroad,” said Singh.

He added that Indian students, enrolled in foreign Universities, are invited to participate in Welcome Ceremony organised by Indian Missions abroad.

Heads of Indian Missions/Posts organise orientation programmes and brief them on challenges and threats they may confront during their stay in the country and how to take counteractive measures.

“Heads of Indian Missions/Posts and other senior Embassy officials also visit foreign Universities and Educational Institutions in their respective countries of accreditation to regularly interact with Indian students and Indian Students’ Associations,” he said.