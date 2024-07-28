At least three Union Public Service Commission aspirants drowned on Saturday after the basement of a private coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar area flooded , The Times of India reported.

The victims have been identified as Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala. They were students at Rau’s IAS Study Circle and were preparing to appear for the Indian Administrative Services examination.

The National Disaster Response Force, the police and fire brigade confirmed the first fatality after divers retrieved the body of a young girl at around 10.30 pm on Saturday. The body of the second victim, also a girl, was recovered around 11.15 pm.

The incident sparked protests by students enrolled at similar coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, reported NDTV. The protestors have demanded action against those responsible for the deaths. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The police have filed a first information report for culpable homicide and death caused by negligence against the owner of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, PTI reported.

“Search and rescue operation ended,” PTI quoted M Harsha Vardhan, the deputy commissioner of police, as saying. “Total three bodies were recovered from the basement. All were identified and we have informed the family members about the incident.”

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that she has written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure strict action is taken against the coaching centre for violating building bylaws in Delhi, reported the Hindustan Times.

“All such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately,” a notice from the mayor said. “Immediate enquiry to conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy.”

Rahul Gandhi , the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, described the deaths as “very unfortunate” and a “failure of the system”.

“A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains,” Gandhi said in a social media post, as he expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Gandhi was referring to the death of a 26-year-old civil services aspirant who died after coming into contact with an electrified iron gate near the Patel Nagar metro station in Delhi.

“The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,” Gandhi said. “Safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the governments.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that deaths were a result of “criminal negligence of the government and administration”.

Virendra Sachdeva, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi chief, blamed the national capital’s Aam Aadmi Party administration for the tragedy. He claimed that the party’s MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Durgesh Pathak, had ignored repeated appeals by locals to clean the area’s drains before the monsoon, reported The Indian Express.