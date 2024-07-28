Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla raising concerns about the “deteriorating standards of parliamentary conduct” by Union ministers and members of the ruling coalition in the Lower House, The Hindu reported.

“Often, it is the ministers of the government themselves who make unparliamentary, objectionable and threatening remarks against the members of the Opposition parties,” Gogoi said, seeking action against the ministers and the MPs.

Gogoi, the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, cited three examples to back his claim, The Indian Express reported. Gogoi said that Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, had on Friday used allegedly threatening language against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is not a Lok Sabha member.

Gogoi said that on Thursday, Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu had used allegedly unparliamentary language when referring to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha MP.

On the same day, MP Nishikant Dubey had used allegedly “outright communal language during his interventions” in the Lok Sabha, The Hindu quoted Gogoi as saying in the letter.

In his letter, Gogoi expressed his disappointment that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju had allegedly not restrained MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance from making the statements despite being present in the House.

“Ensuring the smooth functioning of the House is a collective responsibility, but it is important that the government takes a proactive and collaborative approach,” Gogoi’s letter was quoted as saying.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government had consistently “overlooked procedures, conventions and decorum”.

“Each member of the House holds equal responsibility of representing the voice of their constituents,” the Congress leader said. “Difference of opinion should not result in disrespect”.

He urged the Lok Sabha speaker to ensure that no member is allowed to breach Parliament’s norms.