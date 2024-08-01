Palestinian militant group Hamas’s military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in an air strike in Gaza on July 13, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

Deif was targeted in the strike on a compound in the Khan Younis area according to Israel, reported the BBC. Deif was one of the founders of military wing of Hamas called the Qassam Brigades, reported Al Jazeera. The wing was founded in the 1990s and Deif has led it for more than 20 years.

However, Hamas is yet to confirm his death.

Israel has alleged that Deif was one of the Hamas leaders responsible for planning the October 7 attacks in southern Israel in which 1,200 persons were killed and 200 were taken hostage. The attacks began Israel’s offensive against the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Since October, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed at least 39,445 persons, including over 15,000 children.

On Thursday, Gaza’s health authorities said that the air strike on July 13 had killed more than 90 persons but denied that Deif was among the dead, reported the BBC.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described the killing of Deif as a “significant milestone” towards achieving the goals of the war.

“This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated,” he said in a post on X. “Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists - both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished.”

The news of Deif’s death comes a day after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismael Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack, reported the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Israel said that it killed Fouad Shukur, a top military commander of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, in the strikes in Beirut.