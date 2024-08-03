India’s Embassy in Israel on Friday issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in the country to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and stay close to safety shelters amid growing tensions in West Asia.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to their safety protocols as advised by the local authorities,” the advisory said.

It added: “The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with Israeli authorities to ensure safety of its nationals.”

Earlier on Friday, Air India also announced that it had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv till August 8 in view of the situation.

Tensions in West Asia escalated after Israel attacked at least 10 targets across seven locations in Lebanon’s Beirut in overnight attacks on July 30. Fouad Shukur, a top military commander of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, was killed in the strikes.

An alleged Israeli strike also killed Palestinian militant group Hamas’ top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s Tehran.

After Haniyeh’s killing, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take revenge against Israel.

On Thursday, the Indian embassy in Lebanon advised Indian nationals to leave the country.

Indian nationals are “strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice”, the embassy said. Those who remain in Lebanon were advised to “exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact” with the embassy in Beirut.

The United States , Australia and Canada also issued advisories urging their citizens not to travel and leave Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, according to the Associated Press. Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas.

Israel’s offensive against the besieged Palestinian enclave began on October 7 after Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing 1,200 persons and taking over 200 hostages.

Since October, Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza. The attacks have killed over 40,000 persons , including over 15,000 children.