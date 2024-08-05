At least 93 persons were killed and over 1,000 injured in Bangladesh on Sunday as student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs evolved into a broader anti-government movement, reported The Daily Star.

The toll includes at least 13 police officials who were killed as a mob attacked a police station in the northern district of Sirajganj. At least five more persons were killed in the Raiganj administrative division of Sirajgang. This took the total fatality count in the district to 18, the highest in the country.

In Dhaka, at least 12 persons were killed. Eight persons each were killed in Feni and Lakshmipur, six in Narsingdi, five in Rangpur and four in Magura, reported Reuters.

This is the highest number of deaths in a single day due to any protests in Bangladesh’s recent history, according to the news agency. The toll in anti-government protests in the country has gone over 300 in just three weeks.

Amid the large-scale demonstrations, the government declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm on Sunday. It also announced a three-day general holiday, asking all public and private offices, including banks, to stay closed.

The administration led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also blocked 4G mobile internet services until further notice. “Only 2G will be effective,” said a document issued by the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, a government intelligence agency, according to Reuters.

In July, over 200 persons were killed amid protests that erupted after a High Court ruling in June reinstated the 30% quota in government jobs for family members of freedom fighters of the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War.

The reservation system, which was abolished in 2018 following widespread protests, rekindled anger among young job seekers and students who fear that they would be deprived of opportunities because of the quota.

On July 21, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court scaled back, but did not abolish, most of the quotas in government jobs.

The appellate division of the country’s top court directed 93% of the government jobs to be open to candidates without quotas, setting aside the lower court’s ruling.

The protestors, however, returned to the streets last week demanding justice for those killed and injured and calling for Hasina to resign.

Students Against Discrimination, the main group behind the protests, has even called on citizens to stop paying taxes and utility bills as part of a civil disobedience movement to increase the pressure on the government.

They have also urged strikes in the country’s economically vital garment factories.

Sheikh Hasina, who has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and secured her fourth consecutive term in January’s elections, has faced sharp criticism for her government’s heavy-handed response, with reports of extrajudicial killings and mass detentions.

India issues advisory

Amid fresh unrest, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has “strongly advised” Indian nationals against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice.

“All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka,” said the ministry.

It has also issued three emergency phone numbers: 8801958383679, 8801958383680, 8801937400591.

