The Trinamool Congress leadership on Sunday asked West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Akhil Giri to step down and apologise to a female forest officer whom he had verbally abused, reported The Hindu.

On Saturday, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Giri threatening and abusing a woman officer, Manisha Shau, when she and her team attempted to clear alleged encroachment in Tajpur of East Midnapore district.

“You are a government employee, bow down your head [in front of me] while speaking,” Giri can be heard telling the forest officer, according to The Indian Express. “See what happens to you within a week…. These goons… will ensure that you aren’t able to go home at night. Mend your ways, or else… I will beat you with a stick.”

The minister’s remarks were met with criticism from several parties, including the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Santanu Sen told media persons that the party does not condone Giri’s behaviour.

“Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi has spoken to Giri over the phone and has directed him to apologise to the officer and to submit his resignation,” said Sen.

Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda has been in touch with the forest officer, Sen added.

Following this, Giri admitted that his behaviour towards the forest officer was inappropriate but said “there is no question of me apologising to her”.

Giri alleged that the situation had worsened due to the forest officer’s actions. “If I had not intervened that day, a mob of 300-400 people would have gathered there to protest,” he said.

Sujan Chakraborty, leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that Giri’s actions reflect the nature of the Trinamool Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shamik Bhattacharyya said that harassing government officials is part of the Trinamool Congress’s modus operandi.