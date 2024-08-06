Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha withdrew her bail application in the liquor policy case from the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday, reported ANI.

She has sought default bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation case linked to the liquor policy.

On July 31, Kavitha’s judicial custody was extended till August 13 by a Delhi court.

An accused is entitled to default bail if the chargesheet has not been filed within the stipulated period after the completion of the investigation.

Kavitha is alleged to be a part of a so-called South Group that paid Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in exchange for favours related to the policy through businessman Vijay Nair.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case, while the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money-laundering allegations linked to the same matter.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kavitha, among others, conspired with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, to secure favours in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on March 15. She was later remanded to judicial custody, after which the Central Bureau of Investigation also arrested her on April 11.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far charged 16 people in the case.