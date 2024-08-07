The Supreme Court on Wednesday expunged the “scandalous” and “unwarranted” comments made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Justice Rajbir Sehrawat in connection with the top court’s stay order from May in a contempt of court case, reported Bar and Bench.

A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud with Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy took cognisance of the High Court’s remarks on Tuesday.

In an order passed on July 17, Sehrawat had said that the Supreme Court had no role in contempt of court proceedings pertaining to the High Court’s order. He also said that ​​the Supreme Court’s stay order was “in the nature of controlling roster of High Courts in hearing of criminal cases”.

“Seen at a psychological plane this type of order is actuated, primarily, by two factors, firstly a tendency to avoid owning responsibility of the consequence which such an order, in all likelihood, is bound to produce, under a pretense that an order of stay of contempt proceedings does not adversely affect anybody,” Sehrawat said.

The second factor, according to Sehrawat, was the Supreme Court’s “tendency to presume the Supreme Court to be more ‘Supreme’ than it actually is and to presume a High Court to be lesser ‘High’ than it constitutionally is”.

“We are of the view that the gratuitous observations by the single judge was absolutely unnecessary and unwarranted,” the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. “Compliance with Supreme Court direction is not a matter of choice but a matter of binding legal system which overlooks the process of judicial adjudication in the country.”

“We are pained by the observations made by [Sehrawat],” the chief justice verbally remarked at the outset of the hearing. “We will expunge the remarks of the judge and express that observations in the order is scandalous.”

Sehrawat on July 17 had pointed out that the Supreme Court has clarified several times that the High Court is not subordinate to it. He said that the High Courts may still follow any directions coming from the Supreme Court, “sometimes out of perceived coercion, sometimes out of due regard for such order, and at some other times for the sake of institutional majesty”.

“However, how much drastic and damaging consequences such an order of stay of contempt proceedings can produce, may not have occurred to the Supreme Court in its most wide imaginations,” Sehrawat said.

Sehrawat had also sounded a “note of caution” for the Supreme Court “to be more specific in causing legal consequences through its order”.

Days after the order was passed, High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu modified the roster and transferred contempt matters from Sehrawat to Justice Harkesh Manuja.