The Ambani, Bajaj and Kumar Mangalam Birla family businesses are collectively valued at $460 billion, or 38.26 lakh crore, equal to the Gross Domestic Product of Singapore, according to a report published on Thursday.

They are the three highest-valued family businesses in India, the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses report says.

The Ambani family business, Reliance Industries, is valued at Rs 25.75 lakh crore. The Bajaj family business, under the Bajaj Group name, is worth Rs 7.13 lakh crore. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family business, under the Aditya Birla Group name, is valued at Rs 5.39 lakh crore.

Sajjan Jindal’s family was ranked fourth with their businesses valued at Rs 4.71 lakh crore, followed by the Nadar family whose businesses are worth Rs 4.31 lakh crore. The Mahindra family came sixth with their businesses valued at Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

The sector that was most represented on the list was industrial products, with 28 companies. This was followed by the automotive sector with 23 companies and the pharmaceutical sector with 22 companies.

While most family businesses are run by second-generation or third-generation entrepreneurs, Adani family topped the list of first-generation-run family businesses, with a valuation of Rs 15.4 lakh crore. The Poonawalla family, which owns the Serum Institute of India, was second with a valuation of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

India is home to 124 family businesses worth $1 billion or more.

The 10 highest-valued family-run conglomerates in India are collectively valued at around $715 billion, or Rs 60 lakh crore, according to the report.

To qualify for a spot on the list, a family business operating out of India must be valued at a minimum of Rs 2,700 crore. A “next-generation member from the founding family must be actively involved in managing the business or serving on its board” to qualify.

The valuation figures do not include the family members’ private investments and liquid assets.