Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported PTI. He has been in jail for about 17 months.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested on February 24, 2023 by the Central Bureau of Investigation. On March 9, 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the same case. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On Friday, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan granted him bail in both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation cases. The court observed that Sisodia had been deprived of the right to a speedy trial, Live Law reported.

The Enforcement Directorate’s case is based on a first information report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

The agencies alleged that Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government modified the policy to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

This is a developing story.