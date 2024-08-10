Protests were held in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka on Friday against violence targeting minority Hindus in the country since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

After the ouster of the Awami League leader on Monday due to student protests, reports emerged that Hindu homes and temples were attacked in several parts of the country. One school teacher was killed and at least 45 persons were injured as homes, businesses, and temples of Hindus were targeted this week, reported Reuters.

On Friday, the Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Mancha protested against the violence.

Stay updated Sign up for our daily newsletter Click here

The organisation has sought the establishment of a ministry of minorities, the formation of a minority protection commission, the implementation of strict laws to prevent attacks against minorities, and the allocation of 10% of parliamentary seats for minorities, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

Since Monday, at least 52 of the country’s 64 districts have been impacted by communal violence, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimated, reported Reuters.

It has sought the help of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winning economist who took charge as head of the interim government on Thursday.

India on Friday set up a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged Yunus to ensure “the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities”.

Also read: After Hasina’s fall, Hindus in Bangladesh on edge