West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she will transfer the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at a medical college in Kolkata to an independent agency if the woman’s family demanded it, The Hindu reported.

The case should be tried at a fast-track court, the chief minister added.

A 31-year-old junior doctor was found dead at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. The doctor, a postgraduate student, was found in the seminar hall at the hospital.

The incident led to protests across medical colleges in the state.

The state-government run college and hospital formed a 11-member committee on Friday to investigate the incident. The Kolkata Police also formed a special investigation team.

On Saturday, the police arrested a man identified as Sanjoy Roy in connection with the incident, The Indian Express reported. “[A] case has been started under charges of rape and murder,” The Hindu quoted Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal as saying.

“If there are any demands from the family that the probe be handed over to an independent agency, we have no problem,” Goyal said.

The police is conducting the investigation in a transparent manner, he added.

After the incident came to light on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state was attempting to “sweep the matter under the mat”.

In a social media post, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Instead the State Govt has formed a 11-member enquiry committee for this incident,” he said. “Strangely some of the committee members are internees. In my opinion the State Govt is either trying to sweep the matter under the mat so that the negligence on their part doesn't get exposed or they are not at all serious about this matter.”