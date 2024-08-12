Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday said that it was trying to stop attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities in the country, AFP reported.

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, several parts of Bangladesh have reported incidents of violence against religious minorities.

“The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern,” the interim government said on Sunday.

Dhaka said that it would “immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks”, AFP reported.

The interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus , took charge on Thursday.

Ahead of his swearing-in, Yunus had said that his government’s priority would be to restore law and order and stop attacks against minority communities.

“It is our duty to protect all,” he had said. “Everyone is our brother and sister. Disorder is our big enemy.”

Yunus had also claimed that the attacks against minorities could be part of a conspiracy , Reuters reported. He did not say who was behind the conspiracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory message to Yunus on Thursday had urged Dhaka to ensure “the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities”.

11 Bangladeshis apprehended, says BSF

Meanwhile, 11 Bangladeshi citizens were apprehended while entering India illegally through the international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya, PTI quoted the Border Security Force as saying on Sunday.

The individuals were questioned and will be handed over to the state police for legal action, a border defence unit spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Border Security Force is in touch with its counterpart, the Border Guard Bangladesh, to resolve mutual problems, especially relating to the prevention of attacks on Indian citizens and members of the minority communities in Bangladesh, PTI reported.