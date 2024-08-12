The West Bengal government will transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation the case related to the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata if the police is unable to solve it by August 18, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, reported ANI.

A 31-year-old junior doctor was found dead at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. The doctor, a postgraduate student, was found in the seminar hall at the hospital.

“I want the police to arrest the accused as early as possible,” Banerjee said on Monday.

This came a day after she vowed to seek the death penalty for the culprit in the case. The Trinamool Congress chief had also said that her government would have no objections to the Central Bureau of Investigation taking over the case if the doctor’s family and other students demanded it.

#WATCH | Rape-murder of a PG trainee woman doctor in Kolkata | Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh resigns from his post.



He says, "...I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I… pic.twitter.com/YnkSqR6f1d — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Dr Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, resigned on Monday amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor, ANI reported.

“I am getting defamed on social media,” Ghosh told the news agency on Monday. “The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don’t want this to happen to anyone in the future.”

Earlier in the day, the police summoned three junior doctors and one member of the house staff in connection with the case. “They were on duty on the night of the incident,” ANI reported on Monday quoting unidentified officials.

The victim’s autopsy report found injuries to her eyes, genitals, mouth, face, neck, belly, left leg, ankles, right hand, ring finger and lips, reported Firstpost on Monday.

On Saturday, the police arrested a man identified as Sanjay Roy in connection with the case. He was charged with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to rape (64) and murder (103).

A court in Kolkata’s Sealdah area remanded Roy to police custody till August 23.

Hospital services across West Bengal were disrupted on Monday after junior doctors, interns and postgraduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day. The protestors have demanded a magisterial inquiry into the postgraduate trainee’s death.