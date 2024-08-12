At least 29 persons were killed on Sunday in rain-related incidents across north and northwest India, PTI reported. The heavy downpour caused a dam breach, landslides and damage to infrastructure.

Seventeen of these deaths were reported in eastern Rajasthan, according to The Times of India. Two of them were killed on Saturday.

The torrential rainfall led to a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hindaun, PTI quoted officials as saying. Waterlogging was also reported in several areas of Jaipur. Five people were reportedly swept away at the Kanota Dam near Jaipur and a rescue operation was launched.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Several parts of Jaipur City witnessed severe waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/0P8muTu147 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 11, 2024

Nine persons, including eight members of a family, were killed in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Sunday after their vehicle was swept away by an overflowing water body.

In Himachal Pradesh, three girls were killed and one person was missing after heavy rainfall caused flash floods and landslides over the weekend, according to PTI. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a landslide at Bhimbali in Rudraprayag briefly blocked the flow of the river Mandakini on Sunday.

Two deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district after the roof of a house collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Delhi over the weekend. A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in the Rohini area of the national capital on Saturday evening, PTI reported.

The neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana recorded 70 millimetres of rain on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, PTI reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said the annual Amarnath Yatra had been suspended after heavy rains in the area where the pilgrimage takes place, PTI reported.

A flood alert was issued in downstream areas of the Pampa Sagar dam in Karnataka after the chain of one of its gates snapped, which led to the release of a large quantity of reservoir water.

