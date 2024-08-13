The United States on Monday denied allegations that it had interfered in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, leading to the resignation and fleeing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We have had no involvement at all,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing. “Any reports or rumours that the United States government was involved in these events is simply false. That is not true.”

Stay updated Sign up for our daily newsletter. It’s free Click here

Jean-Pierre was responding to a question about reports quoting Hasina as having accused Washington of conspiring to oust her because she had refused to hand over the strategic Saint Martin Island, located in the Bay of Bengal, to the United States.

On Sunday, Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed rejected the reports as “completely false and fabricated”.

In April 2023, Hasina had accused Washington of seeking a regime change in Dhaka.

Hasina had resigned as Bangladesh’s prime minister and fled to India on August 5 amid widespread protests against her Awami League government.

On Monday, the White House said that it believes it is the choice of Bangladeshi people to decide the future of the government in the country.

“This is a choice for and by the Bangladeshi people,” Jean-Pierre said. “We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government, and that’s where we stand.”

Responding to a question about the attacks on Bangladesh’s religious minorities, the White House press secretary said that Washington will continue monitoring the situation.

Following the collapse of the Awami League government on August 5, several parts of Bangladesh have reported incidents of violence against religious minorities.