The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday rescinded its advisory asking women to “be composed emotionally” and avoid “unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people” while at work, reported PTI.

The advisory, issued after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, had been widely criticised.

The institute’s Junior Doctors Association had called it “outrageous” and said they were “deeply saddened and ashamed” by it.

College principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta on Wednesday said the purpose of the now-cancelled advisory was to “enhance the safety and security of our female doctors, students and all healthcare workers”.

In it, Gupta had written that female medics, students and staff should “avoid situations where they are alone” and “refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority”.

“All hostel boarders should abide by the hostel norms and regulations laid by the institute and administration,” Gupta had written. “Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature. Always ensure you have a means of making emergency contact in case of urgent situations.”

The college’s Junior Doctor’s Association has demanded that all areas of the campus be well-lit, that they be patrolled by security guards round-the-clock, separate washrooms for doctors and the installation of more CCTV cameras at the main gate, in the emergency ward and parts of the hostels.