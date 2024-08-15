Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Thursday, said that there should be swift investigation into crimes against women, adding that those responsible for such acts should face strict punishment without delay.

He also said that 140 crore Indians were worried about the safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh amid reports of incidents of violence against religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Here are some of the top quotes from the prime minister’s speech.